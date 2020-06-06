When Dhawan started singing during a match: Rohit recalls funny incident

Indian batsman Shikar Dhawan once started singing in the middle of a game during India's 2015 tour of Bangladesh, revealed compatriot and star Indian opening batsman

revealed this funny incident during his appearance at in Episode 2 of the 'Open nets with Mayank' when Rohit revealed the incident which left Bangladesh cricketer Tamim Iqbal confused.

Sharma was accompanied by Dhawan and on the show

During a match in India's 2015 tour of Bangladesh, Shikhar suddenly started to sing while fielding in the slips which left Tamim puzzled.

"We were playing in Bangladesh in 2015, Shikhar was in third slip and I was in the first or second slip. I don't know what happened to him suddenly he started singing very loudly," said Rohit during the candid chat.

"Don't know who was the bowler, but he was already in his run-up and Tamim Iqbal who was taking the strike was left amazed," he added.

Shikhar and me share great off the field relationship: Rohit

Sharma also said that he shares a great off the field relationship with his limited-overs opening partner Dhawan which ultimately helps them to perform better as a pair on the cricket field.

Since catching the eye as an opening pair during India's victorious 2013 ICC Champions Trophy campaign, Dhawan and Rohit have broken many records together and have been one of India's most successful opening combinations in white-ball cricket after the legendary pair of Sachin Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly.

"More than anything on the field, we share a great relationship off the field. Knowing each other so well, understanding each other's comforts and discomforts, that is very important," said Rohit while speaking with and Dhawan on the series 'Open Nets with Mayank' hosted by bcci.tv.

"We shared rooms together when we went on India-A tours. So we have got a lot of history together. As a person, we both know each other quite well and that helps a lot on the field."

Dhawan, on his part, admitted the same and hoped they continue to perform for India in the coming years as well.

"We clicked on the field from day one and especially after we started opening for India in the 2013 Champions Trophy. However, we shared a good friendship even before that, right from the U-19 days," said Dhawan

"So that comfort reflected during our partnerships on the field. It has been a beautiful journey with him. I have enjoyed it thoroughly and hopefully we can carry it for another few years," he added.

During the course of the conversation, Rohit also talked about his third ODI double hundred which came against Sri Lanka in Mohali in 2017 while Dhawan elaborated on the emotions he felt during his Test debut when he scored a 85-ball hundred against Australia in 2013 at the IS Bindra Stadium.

