Who is a better Test spinner - Lyon or Ashwin? Here's what Brad Hogg said

Former Australian spin wizard Brad Hogg believes that Aussie cricketer Nathan Lyon is a better off-spinner than India's Ravichandran Ashwin in the longest format of the game.
"I feel Lyon has taken the mantle from Ashwin over the last year just as the best off spinner, but I love the way both continue to improve there games and not be complacent where they are at. #hoggytime," Hogg tweeted.
Earlier in the year, Lyon scripted his first five-wicket haul at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG). He achieved the feat on day three of the third Test between Australia and New Zealand.
Australia spinner Lyon had also surpassed England's legendary all-rounder Ian Botham in the list for leading wicket-takers in the longest format of the game during the series.