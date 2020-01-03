Why football fans in Goa are becoming an animated, even belligerent lot

In his everyday avatar, that of a young entrepreneur helping his father run a wholesale cement business, Conrad Barreto is a soft-spoken, pleasant young man just under 30 years old. Like all good superheroes, he is someone who you would think leads a sedate, even humdrum, existence.

But, like all good superheroes, that deceptive exterior hides the fact that, in an altered state, he is almost single-handedly transforming a signature aspect of Goan life — its football fan culture. The story started simply enough. Barreto was a dedicated Liverpool fan who first started using social ...