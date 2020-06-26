Why footballing Africans have the best chance of escaping racism in India

Football is life...everything else is mere detail.” That’s a line from a movie (Offside, 2009). But for a bunch of African students at Sharda University in Greater Noida, it is a motto for living. Murtala Mohammad and his friends train every day in the lawns of the sprawling campus. Not even a long, bleak, sport-less summer has interrupted their drill.

The Nigerian, a 29-year-old student of pharmacology, has always lived and dreamt football. For half his life, he’s also been a mentor and teacher. He has earned the moniker “Coach”. He looks ...