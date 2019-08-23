Why the G.O.A.T. question in men's tennis may be settled very soon

Novak Djokovic ended last month’s Wimbledon final with a somewhat sinister smile, one finger pointing to the sky. It was a strange conclusion to a strange match.

Roger Federer was evidently the far superior player, both from a spectacle standpoint and in terms of stats, yet even when the Swiss great had two match points on his own serve deep, deep into the fifth, you were kind of convinced that, no matter what, Djokovic’s Houdini-like penchant for escapology will see him over the line. In the end, as the gloaming loomed, it was Djokovic and that smile that lit up Centre ...