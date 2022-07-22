WI vs IND 1st ODI: Pitch Report and Weather Update of Queens Park Oval, T&T

-
Queens Park Oval will finally have some ODI action after almost three years and once again it is India who would be playing the hosts West Indies. On their last tour, the Indians did a clean sweep and once again they would be aiming for nothing less.
The pitch is supposed to be batting friendly and high-scoring while there are chances of rain playing the spoilsport in the game too which begins at 07:00 pm IST.
WI vs IND 1st ODI Pitch Report
The pitch at Queens Park Oval has seen very little ODI cricket of late with the last set of ODIs played in 2019. The pitch is generally batting-friendly. India have won nine out of their last 10 games at this venue and would be relishing to win some more here.
Also Read: WI vs IND 1st ODI Preview: Indians eye opportunity amid Windies' struggle
Wi vs Ind 1st ODI Port of Spain Weather Report
There is a forecast of rain infringement in the game and it would begin right at the start of the match itself at 10:00 am local time. The rain showers will be back once again around lunchtime at 02:00 pm local time. The temperatures would range between 30 and 29 Degrees Clecius during the match hours of 09:30 am and 06:00 pm local time.
WI vs IND 1st ODI Live Streaming
The first ODI match would start at 07:00 pm IST at Queens Park Oval in Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago. This match between India and West Indies can be watched Live and Exclusive on your TV sets via DD Sports. People can also tune into FanCode Mobile Application and website to watch the game on the go.
When and Where would the WI vs IND 1st ODI occur?
The first ODI match between India and West Indies would begin at 07:00 pm Indian Standard Time and 09:30 am local time on July 22, 2022, at Queens Park Oval in Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago.
Where can people watch West Indies vs India 1st ODI Live and Exclusive?
People can watch Nicholas Pooran’s West Indies take on Shikhar Dhawan’s India Live and Exclusive on DD Sports on Television sets. On SmartPhones and online, today’s India vs West Indies match can be Live Streamed on FanCode and its website.
