WI vs IND 1st ODI Preview: Indians eye opportunity amid Windies' struggle

The Indian cricket team, which has travelled to the Caribbean for the three-match ODI series, has nothing at stake. The series is not even part of the ODI Super League, so no points will be lost or gained.

The Indian head coach Rahul Dravid and the management will be focused on getting the best out of the young players such as Deepak Hooda, Sanju Samson, Shreyas Iyer and Suryakumar Yadav, among batters and Avesh Khan, Parasidh Krishna, Arshdeep Singh and Mohammed Siraj as bowlers. Also Read: India to play 3 ODIs and 5 T20Is vs West Indies between July 22-August 7

On the other hand, the team would look to end their six-match losing streak in ODIs as they have been continuously whitewashed in two series by Pakistan and Bangladesh, respectively. They were also beaten 0-3 by India when they toured in February this year.

Who will be the two key players for both teams?

Deepak Hooda

Having risen through the ranks, the batter from Rajasthan is now being looked upon as a possible replacement for Virat Kohli. The selectors are trusting Hooda to deliver whenever he gets an opportunity. After a scintillating fifty and a hundred against Ireland and a good showing in the first T20I against England, the batting all-rounder had to sit out because Kohli needed to be accommodated in the Indian playing eleven. Hooda would probably get three matches on the go now, and he would be eager to put up a good show once again.

Jason Holder

After being rested for the ODI series against Bangladesh, would want to show that he needs to be played regularly. The veteran all-rounder has so far played 127 ODIs and scored more than 2000 runs with an average of 24.62. He has also taken 123 wickets at 37.07 and, therefore, can be a lethal proponent with both bat and ball.

vs Yuzvendra Chahal: Battle to watch out for

has been in good touch as he scored fifty in the last games of the ODI and the T20I series against Bangladesh. He has been fearless throughout his career and has an average of more than 40 against India in ODIs at a strike rate of more than 100.

has also been prolific with the ball as he claimed a four-wicket haul against England at Lord's last week. He is bowling slowly through the air and enticing batters to go after him. Knowing Pooran, he is someone who would not back down from an opportunity to hit the ball out of the park and thus makes this battle between the two go-getters a must-watch.

Possible playing elevens of both the teams

The Indian team has to pick between Ruturaj Gaikwad and Ishan Kishan as an opener. Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna and Avesh Khan would have to battle it out to be the third fast bowlers as the rest of the playing eleven looks settled.

Shikhar Dhawan, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Iyer and are five pure batters. Ravindra Jadeja and Shardul Thakur will be two all-rounders alongside Chahal and Mohd Siraj as two pure bowlers.

would want their players to commit to batting out 50 overs. They would go with Shai Hope, Brandon King at the top with Shamarh Brooks coming in at number three and Pooran at four.

Rovman Powell would likely come in at number five with Kyle Mayers at six and at seven, making them the two all-rounders in the side. Akeal Hosein and Gudakesh Motie will be the two spinners (both left-arm orthodox), with Jayden Seales and Alzarri Joseph playing as out and fast bowlers.

How will the pitch play?

For India, Queens Park Oval has not been less than heaven as the men in blue have won nine out of their last ten games here. The one game they could not win was washed out due to rain.

The pitch would be better for batting as Pooran criticised the Guyana wicket on which the played Bangladesh. So if rains don't play spoilsport, this pitch could produce a high-scoring thriller.

Who holds the edge?

With West Indies losing so many ODIs this year, they could not have the edge. India, which defeated England in England, with a different team than the one facing the Caribbean side, will still have the advantage to win the first game.