WI vs IND 1st ODI: Predicted playing 11, toss timing and latest team news

Shikhar Dhawan-led India would take on Nicholas Pooran’s who are in rambles after losing back-to-back ODI series by the margin of 0-3. They were beaten away from home by Pakistan and at home by Bangladesh recently. This young Indian side would look to plunder more into that bruised wound.

The on the other hand, would look to bounce back and be their best version against India. Performing against men in blue means getting noticed by everyone and everywhere in the cricketing world. If the headache for is performance, for India, it is the selection of the playing eleven for this game.

Here's how the Playing 11 of India and West Indies would look like

The Indian team has to pick between Ruturaj Gaikwad and Ishan Kishan as an opener. Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna and Avesh Khan would have to battle it out to be the third fast bowlers as the rest of the playing eleven looks settled.

Shikhar Dhawan, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Iyer and Sanju Samson are five pure batters. Ravindra Jadeja and Shardul Thakur will be two all-rounders alongside Chahal and Mohd Siraj as two pure bowlers.

West Indies would want their players to commit to batting out 50 overs. They would go with Shai Hope, Brandon King at the top with Shamarh Brooks coming in at number three and Pooran at four.

Rovman Powell would likely come in at number five with Kyle Mayers at six and Jason Holder at seven, making them the two all-rounders in the side. Akeal Hosein and Gudakesh Motie will be the two spinners (both left-arm orthodox), with Jayden Seales and Alzarri Joseph playing as out and fast bowlers.



India Predicted Playing 11

(c), Ruturaj Gaikwad/Ishan Kishan (wk), Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson (wk), Ravindra Jadeja (vc), Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Avesh Khan/Prasidh Krishna/Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj

West Indies Predicted Playing 11

(c), Shai Hope (vc & wk), Shamarh Brooks, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Gudakesh Motie, Rovman Powell, Jayden Seales

West Indies vs India 1st ODI Toss Timing and Details

West Indies vs India 1st ODI will begin at 07:00 pm IST and 09:30 am Local Time. Thus the toss between West Indies skipper and India captain would take place 30 minutes before the match start time. Thus the toss in today’s match would take place at 06:30 pm IST and 09:00 am Local Time.

India ODI Squad

Shikhar Dhawan(c), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Sanju Samson(w), Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ishan Kishan, Shubman Gill, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh

West Indies ODI Squad

Shai Hope(w), Brandon King, Shamarh Brooks, Kyle Mayers, Nicholas Pooran(c), Rovman Powell, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Jayden Seales, Keemo Paul, Keacy Carty