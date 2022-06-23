Wimbledon 2022: Schedule, venue, seeding and everything you need to know

The All Championships famously known as is back again. It is going to be the 135th edition of the oldest Grand Slam when the Championships begin on June 27.

But even before the start of the tournament, the focus has completely shifted as its organising committee, the All Lawn Club Pvt. Ltd banned the entry of the Russian and Belarusian players citing Russia's war on Ukraine and did not allow them to participate even as neutral athletes.

Courtesy of this arbitrary decision, the International Tennis Federation (ITF), the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) and the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) decided to strip the Championships of any ranking points, rendering it an exhibition tournament in reality.

It will also be the first occasion since 1998 that Wimbledon’s heartthrob, the swiss maestro, will not be able to take part in his favourite Grand Slam.

However, the craze around the tournament, which is famous for players dressed in dazzling whites, has increased even more. Here’s all you need to know about the 2022 edition of the grass-court Grand Slam.

When will 2022 begin?

The Championships 2022 will start on Monday, June 27, 2022 and run until Sunday, July 10, 2022.

What is the venue of Wimbledon 2022?

The All Lawn Tennis Club in London, UK will host the Championships as always. According to Wimbledon’s official website, “The Club was founded on 23 July 1868 as The All England Croquet Club. Its name was changed in 1877 to The All England Croquet and Lawn Tennis Club and in 1899 to The All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club.”

“On 1 August 2011 the Club was converted into a company limited by guarantee under the name The All England Lawn Tennis & Croquet Club Limited,” the website adds further.

What is the schedule for Wimbledon 2022?

The Championships, which begin on June 27, actually had a qualifying round which began on Monday, 20 June and went on till Thursday, 23 June.

The main draw of the competition will start on Monday, June 27, and will continue till Sunday, June 8. By June 8, all the rounds will be done and only the finals will remain. However, the Mixed Doubles final would take place on July 07 itself.

While the Women’s Singles final will be played on Saturday, July 9, the Men’s Singles Final would take place on Sunday, July 10, 2022.

Who are the top seeds for Wimbledon 2022?

Since the Russian and Belarusian players were banned, it will be the first time in 49 years that world number one and world number two will not be part of the Wimbledon in Men’s Singles category. While world number one Daniil Medvedev could not participate due to the ban on Russian players, world number two Germany’s Alexander Zverev is out with an injury that he picked up during French Open 2022.

Thus world number three has been seeded one in Men’s Singles while French Open champion, Poland’s Iga Swiatek has been seeded number one in Women’s Singles.

When will the draw be announced for Wimbledon 2022?

So far the Draw for the oldest grand slam has not been announced and according to the official statement from the organisers, the draws will be announced on Friday, June 24 at 02:30 pm IST.

Who are the defending champions of Wimbledon?

The Men’s Singles event was won by then world number one Serbia’s Novak Djokovic, who defeated Italy’s Matteo Berrettini, 6–7(4–7), 6–4, 6–4, 6–3.



For the Women’s Singles crown, Australia’s Ashleigh Barty had to defeat Czech Republic’s Karolína Plíšková, 6–3, 6–7(4–7), 6–3



Croatia’s Nikola Mektić and Mate Pavić won the Men’s Doubles event as they defeated the pairing of Spain’s Marcel Granollers and Argentina’s Horacio Zeballos, 6–4, 7–6(7–5), 2–6, 7–5

In Women’s Doubles, the pairing of Chinese Taipei’s Hsieh Su-Wei and Belgium’s Elise Mertens defeated the Russian duo of Veronika Kudermetova and Elena Vesnina, 3–6, 7–5, 9–7

The Mixed Doubles event was won by the pairing of Great Britain’s Neal Skupski and United States’ Desirae Krawczyk, who defeated the all-British duo of Joe Salisbury and Harriet Dart, 6–2, 7–6(7–1)

Where can people watch Wimbledon 2022 Live in India?

In India, Star Sports will broadcast the Wimbledon matches Live and Exclusive on Television sets while Disney Plus Hotstar will provide the Live streaming of the Championships to digital-savvy viewers over smart phones and other devices such as desktop, laptops and tablets.

What is the prize money for Wimbledon 2022?

The total prize money for Wimbledon 2022 has been kept at a record of £40,350,000, which is equal to almost $50 Million. The prize money for both men and women remains equal across categories.

SINGLES



Winner: £2,000,000

Finalist: £1,050,000

Semi-finalist: £535,000

Quarter-finalist: £310,000

Round of 16: £190,000

Round of 32: £120,000

Round of 64: £78,000

Round of 128: £50,000

DOUBLES (£ per team)



Winner: £540,000

Finalist: £270,000

Semi-finalist: £135,000

Quarter-finalist: £67,000

Round of 16: £33,000

Round of 32: £20,000

Round of 64: £12,500