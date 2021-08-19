With Bhavani Devi's Olympic entry, fencing hopes it is no longer neglected

“I want people to know my journey... how I got here,” C A Bhavani Devi says. She is talking about the tricolour faceguard she wore at the Olympics, while also subtly saying much more.

India’s first fencer at the Olympics is an outlier, and in as much as hers is a story of triumph, it is also one of immense sacrifice, grit and personal ambition against all odds. “The Olympics is something you see on TV and only dream of being a part of,” she says. Except, this time she was on TV, while India’s fencers were in dreamland. It was early morning when ...