Women footballers up for goals but lack of systemic support hurts off-field

Welcome to the modern world. On November 26, the Indian women’s football team played hosts Brazil in the opening game of a four-nation tournament in Manaus. The game was momentous on multiple counts.

It was the first time India would play a team ranked in the top ten in the world (Brazil currently sit at No. 7). It would be the first time any Indian team would score a goal against a team ranked in the top ten (Manisha Kalyan slid in a smooth 8th minute goal from a counter attack to draw India level after they went down a goal early in the game). It was also the last time ...