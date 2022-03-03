Women's World Cup 2022: Teams, squads, schedule, venues and prize money

-
The International Cricket Council's Women's Cricket World Cup begins on March 04, 2022, with hosts New Zealand taking on West Indies in the opener. This would be the 12th edition of the quadrennial showpiece event with New Zealand hosting its third tournament. Before the tournament finally begins, here is a quick look at the format, teams and their squads, schedule, venues, prize money and all things one must know regarding the Women's World Cup 2022.
ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2022: The Format
The 2022 edition of the Women's World Cup also called the Women's ODI World Cup will be contested between eight teams all of whom will play each other once in a league format which will be Round-Robin. This means that each team will play the other only once. And at the end of the Round-Robin league, the top four teams on the Points Table will move into the semi-finals.
In the Semi-Final, the team placed first in the Points Table will face the team placed third while the team placed second will play the team placed at the fourth position. The winners of the two semi-finals will play each other in the final on April 03rd, 2022.
ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2022: Teams with their full squads
India Squad
Mithali Raj (c), Harmanpreet Kaur (vc), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (wk), Sneh Rana, Jhulan Goswami, Pooja Vastrakar, Meghna Singh, Renuka Singh Thakur, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Poonam Yadav
Pakistan Squad
Bismah Maroof (c), Nida Dar (vc), Aiman Anwar, Aliya Riaz, Anam Amin, Diana Baig, Fatima Sana, Ghulam Fatima, Javeria Khan, Muneeba Ali, Nahida Khan, Nashra Sandhu, Omaima Sohail, Sidra Amin and Sidra Nawaz
New Zealand Squad
Sophie Devine (c), Amy Satterthwaite (vc), Suzie Bates, Maddy Green, Brooke Halliday, Hayley Jensen, Fran Jonas, Jess Kerr, Melie Kerr, Frankie Mackay, Rosemary Mair, Katey Martin, Georgia Plimmer, Hannah Rowe, Lea Tahuhu
Travelling Reserve: Molly Penfold
West Indies Squad
Stafanie Taylor (c), Anisa Mohammed (vc), Aaliyah Alleyne, Shemaine Campbelle, Shamilia Connell, Deandra Dottin, Afy Fletcher, Cherry Ann Fraser, Chinelle Henry, Kycia Knight, Hayley Matthews, Chedean Nation, Karishma Ramharack, Shakera Selman, Rashada William
Travelling Reserves: Kaysia Schultz, Mandy Mangru, Jannillea Glasgow
England Squad
Heather Knight (c), Tammy Beaumont, Katherine Brunt, Freya Davies, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Kate Cross, Sophie Ecclestone, Tash Farrant, Amy Jones, Emma Lamb, Nat Sciver (vc), Anya Shrubsole, Lauren Winfield-Hill, Danni Wyatt.
Travelling Reserves: Lauren Bell, Mady Villiers
Australia Squad
Meg Lanning (c), Rachael Haynes (vc), Darcie Brown, Nic Carey, Ash Gardner, Grace Harris, Alyssa Healy, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Tahlia McGrath, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Amanda-Jade Wellington
Travelling reserves: Georgia Redmayne, Heather Graham
Bangladesh Squad
Nigar Sultana (c), Salma Khatun, Rumana Ahmed, Fargana Hoque, Jahanara Alam, Shamima Sultana, Fahima Khatun, Ritu Moni, Murshida Khatun, Nahida Akter, Sharmin Akhter, Lata Mondal, Sobhana Mostary, Fariha Trisna, Suraiya Azmin, Sanjida Akter Meghla
South Africa Squad
Suné Luus (c), Chloé Tryon (vc), Ayabonga Khaka, Lara Goodall, Laura Wolvaardt, Lizelle Lee, Marizanne Kapp, Masabata Maria Klaas, Mignon du Preez, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Shabnim Ismail, Sinalo Jafta, Tazmin Brits, Trisha Chetty, Tumi Sekhukhune
Travelling reserves: Andrie Steyn, Nadine de Klerk, Raisibe Ntozakhe
ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2022: Full Schedule
|Date
|Team 1
|Team 2
|Venue
|Time (in IST)
|04 March 2022
|New Zealand
|West Indies
|Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui
|06:30
|05 March 2022
|Bangladesh
|South Africa
|University Oval, Dunedin
|03:30
|05 March 2022
|Australia
|England
|Seddon Park, Hamilton
|06:30
|06 March 2022
|India
|Pakistan
|Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui
|06:30
|07 March 2022
|New Zealand
|Bangladesh
|University Oval, Dunedin
|03:30
|08 March 2022
|Australia
|Pakistan
|Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui
|06:30
|09 March 2022
|West Indies
|England
|Uinversity Oval, Dunedin
|03:30
|10 March 2022
|New Zealand
|India
|Seddon Park, Hamilton
|06:30
|11 March 2022
|Pakistan
|South Africa
|Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui
|06:30
|12 March 2022
|West Indies
|India
|Seddon Park, Hamilton
|06:30
|13 March 2022
|New Zealand
|Australia
|Basin Reserve, Wellington
|03:30
|14 March 2022
|Pakistan
|Bangladesh
|Seddon Park, Hamilton
|03:30
|14 March 2022
|England
|South Africa
|Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui
|06:30
|15 March 2022
|Australia
|West Indies
|Basin Reserve, Wellington
|03:30
|16 March 2022
|India
|England
|Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui
|06:30
|17 March 2022
|New Zealand
|South Africa
|Seddon Park, Hamilton
|06:30
|18 March 2022
|Bangladesh
|West Indies
|Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui
|03:30
|19 March 2022
|India
|Australia
|Eden Park, Auckland
|06:30
|20 March 2022
|New Zealand
|England
|Eden Park, Auckland
|03:30
|21 March 2022
|West Indies
|Pakistan
|Seddon Park, Hamilton
|06:30
|22 March 2022
|South Africa
|Australia
|Basin Reserve, Wellington
|03:30
|22 March 2022
|India
|Bangladesh
|Seddon Park, Hamilton
|06:30
|24 March 2022
|South Africa
|West Indies
|Basin Reserve, Wellington
|03:30
|24 March 2022
|England
|Pakistan
|Hagley Oval, Christchurch
|06:30
|25 March 2022
|Bangladesh
|Australia
|Basin Reserve, Wellingston
|03:30
|26 March 2022
|New Zealand
|Pakistan
|Hagley Oval, Christchurch
|03:30
|27 March 2022
|England
|Bangladesh
|Basin Reserve, Wellingston
|03:30
|27 March 2022
|India
|South Africa
|Hagley Oval, Christchurch
|06:30
|30 March 2022
|TBD (SF-1)
|TBD
|Basin Reserve, Wellingston
|03:30
|31 March 2022
|TBD (SF-2)
|TBD
|Hagley Oval, Christchurch
|06:30
|03 April 2022
|TBD (Final)
|TBD
|Hagley Oval, Christchurch
|06:30
ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2022: Venues
In total six venues in six different regions are being used in the 2022 edition of the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup in New Zealand.
|Name of the Venue
|No. of Matches (Hosting)
|Crowd Capacity
|City (Located in)
|Eden Park
|02
|41,000
|Auckland
|University Oval
|03
|04,500
|Dunedin
|Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui
|07
|10,000
|Tauranga
|Hagley Oval
|05
|18,000
|Christchurch
|Basin Reserve
|07
|11,600
|Wellington
|Seddon Park
|07
|10,000
|Hamilton
ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2022: Prize Money
The ICC has increased the prize money twofold with the champions of the ICC Women's World Cup 2022 getting a whopping sum of $1.32 Million which is roughly equal to Rs 10.5 crore. The Runners-Up would get $600,000 which would roughly equal to Rs 4.5 crore. The teams that make it to the semi-final, but are unable to move to the final, would get $300,000 which roughly equals to Rs 2.28 crore.
The rest of the four teams would also get $70,000 each for making it to the World Cup while a win at the league stage will guarantee a team $25,000 which roughly equals Rs 19 Lakh.
Audiences in India could watch the ICC Women's World Cup 2022 Live and Exclusive on the Star Sports Network while the same can be Live Streamed on Disney Plus Hotstar as well.
