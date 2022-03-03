Women's World Cup 2022: Teams, squads, schedule, venues and prize money

The International Cricket Council's Women's Cricket World Cup begins on March 04, 2022, with hosts New Zealand taking on West Indies in the opener. This would be the 12th edition of the quadrennial showpiece event with New Zealand hosting its third tournament. Before the tournament finally begins, here is a quick look at the format, teams and their squads, schedule, venues, prize money and all things one must know regarding the Women's World Cup 2022.

ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2022: The Format

The 2022 edition of the Women's World Cup also called the Women's ODI World Cup will be contested between eight teams all of whom will play each other once in a league format which will be Round-Robin. This means that each team will play the other only once. And at the end of the Round-Robin league, the top four teams on the Points Table will move into the semi-finals.



In the Semi-Final, the team placed first in the Points Table will face the team placed third while the team placed second will play the team placed at the fourth position. The winners of the two semi-finals will play each other in the final on April 03rd, 2022.



ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2022: Teams with their full squads

India Squad

(c), Harmanpreet Kaur (vc), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (wk), Sneh Rana, Jhulan Goswami, Pooja Vastrakar, Meghna Singh, Renuka Singh Thakur, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Poonam Yadav

Pakistan Squad

Bismah Maroof (c), Nida Dar (vc), Aiman Anwar, Aliya Riaz, Anam Amin, Diana Baig, Fatima Sana, Ghulam Fatima, Javeria Khan, Muneeba Ali, Nahida Khan, Nashra Sandhu, Omaima Sohail, Sidra Amin and Sidra Nawaz

New Zealand Squad

Sophie Devine (c), Amy Satterthwaite (vc), Suzie Bates, Maddy Green, Brooke Halliday, Hayley Jensen, Fran Jonas, Jess Kerr, Melie Kerr, Frankie Mackay, Rosemary Mair, Katey Martin, Georgia Plimmer, Hannah Rowe, Lea Tahuhu

Travelling Reserve: Molly Penfold

West Indies Squad

Stafanie Taylor (c), Anisa Mohammed (vc), Aaliyah Alleyne, Shemaine Campbelle, Shamilia Connell, Deandra Dottin, Afy Fletcher, Cherry Ann Fraser, Chinelle Henry, Kycia Knight, Hayley Matthews, Chedean Nation, Karishma Ramharack, Shakera Selman, Rashada William

Travelling Reserves: Kaysia Schultz, Mandy Mangru, Jannillea Glasgow

England Squad

Heather Knight (c), Tammy Beaumont, Katherine Brunt, Freya Davies, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Kate Cross, Sophie Ecclestone, Tash Farrant, Amy Jones, Emma Lamb, Nat Sciver (vc), Anya Shrubsole, Lauren Winfield-Hill, Danni Wyatt.

Travelling Reserves: Lauren Bell, Mady Villiers

Australia Squad

Meg Lanning (c), Rachael Haynes (vc), Darcie Brown, Nic Carey, Ash Gardner, Grace Harris, Alyssa Healy, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Tahlia McGrath, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Amanda-Jade Wellington

Travelling reserves: Georgia Redmayne, Heather Graham

Bangladesh Squad

Nigar Sultana (c), Salma Khatun, Rumana Ahmed, Fargana Hoque, Jahanara Alam, Shamima Sultana, Fahima Khatun, Ritu Moni, Murshida Khatun, Nahida Akter, Sharmin Akhter, Lata Mondal, Sobhana Mostary, Fariha Trisna, Suraiya Azmin, Sanjida Akter Meghla

South Africa Squad

Suné Luus (c), Chloé Tryon (vc), Ayabonga Khaka, Lara Goodall, Laura Wolvaardt, Lizelle Lee, Marizanne Kapp, Masabata Maria Klaas, Mignon du Preez, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Shabnim Ismail, Sinalo Jafta, Tazmin Brits, Trisha Chetty, Tumi Sekhukhune

Travelling reserves: Andrie Steyn, Nadine de Klerk, Raisibe Ntozakhe



ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2022: Full Schedule





Date Team 1 Team 2 Venue Time (in IST) 04 March 2022 New Zealand West Indies Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui 06:30 05 March 2022 Bangladesh South Africa University Oval, Dunedin 03:30 05 March 2022 Australia England Seddon Park, Hamilton 06:30 06 March 2022 India Pakistan Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui 06:30 07 March 2022 New Zealand Bangladesh University Oval, Dunedin 03:30 08 March 2022 Australia Pakistan Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui 06:30 09 March 2022 West Indies England Uinversity Oval, Dunedin 03:30 10 March 2022 New Zealand India Seddon Park, Hamilton 06:30 11 March 2022 Pakistan South Africa Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui 06:30 12 March 2022 West Indies India Seddon Park, Hamilton 06:30 13 March 2022 New Zealand Australia Basin Reserve, Wellington 03:30 14 March 2022 Pakistan Bangladesh Seddon Park, Hamilton 03:30 14 March 2022 England South Africa Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui 06:30 15 March 2022 Australia West Indies Basin Reserve, Wellington 03:30 16 March 2022 India England Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui 06:30 17 March 2022 New Zealand South Africa Seddon Park, Hamilton 06:30 18 March 2022 Bangladesh West Indies Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui 03:30 19 March 2022 India Australia Eden Park, Auckland 06:30 20 March 2022 New Zealand England Eden Park, Auckland 03:30 21 March 2022 West Indies Pakistan Seddon Park, Hamilton 06:30 22 March 2022 South Africa Australia Basin Reserve, Wellington 03:30 22 March 2022 India Bangladesh Seddon Park, Hamilton 06:30 24 March 2022 South Africa West Indies Basin Reserve, Wellington 03:30 24 March 2022 England Pakistan Hagley Oval, Christchurch 06:30 25 March 2022 Bangladesh Australia Basin Reserve, Wellingston 03:30 26 March 2022 New Zealand Pakistan Hagley Oval, Christchurch 03:30 27 March 2022 England Bangladesh Basin Reserve, Wellingston 03:30 27 March 2022 India South Africa Hagley Oval, Christchurch 06:30 30 March 2022 TBD (SF-1) TBD Basin Reserve, Wellingston 03:30 31 March 2022 TBD (SF-2) TBD Hagley Oval, Christchurch 06:30 03 April 2022 TBD (Final) TBD Hagley Oval, Christchurch 06:30

Name of the Venue No. of Matches (Hosting) Crowd Capacity City (Located in) Eden Park 02 41,000 Auckland University Oval 03 04,500 Dunedin Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui 07 10,000 Tauranga Hagley Oval 05 18,000 Christchurch Basin Reserve 07 11,600 Wellington Seddon Park 07 10,000 Hamilton

In total six venues in six different regions are being used in the 2022 edition of the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup in New Zealand.

The ICC has increased the prize money twofold with the champions of the ICC Women's World Cup 2022 getting a whopping sum of $1.32 Million which is roughly equal to Rs 10.5 crore. The Runners-Up would get $600,000 which would roughly equal to Rs 4.5 crore. The teams that make it to the semi-final, but are unable to move to the final, would get $300,000 which roughly equals to Rs 2.28 crore.

The rest of the four teams would also get $70,000 each for making it to the World Cup while a win at the league stage will guarantee a team $25,000 which roughly equals Rs 19 Lakh.



Audiences in India could watch the ICC Women's World Cup 2022 Live and Exclusive on the Star Sports Network while the same can be Live Streamed on Disney Plus Hotstar as well.