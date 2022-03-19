JUST IN
You are here: Home » Sports » Cricket » Cricket News

CWC 2022 India vs Australia Live: Focus on Shafali Verma as India bat first

India vs Australia Women's World Cup Live: The Indian team has been invited to bat first after Aussie captain Meg Lanning won the toss and decided to bowl first at overcast Eden Park in Auckland

Topics
Women Cricket World Cup | Women cricket India | India vs Australia

BS Web Team  | New Delhi 

Tiny URL Add to My Page Print

EVENT HIGHLIGHTS

Shafali Verma
Shafali Verma
India vs Australia Live: Mithali Raj led Team India take on the Australian Women's Cricket team in the fifth match of their ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2022 campaign at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand. The Indian tame has won two and lost two of its past four matches in the tournament while the Australians have so far been undefeated. 

This would be the first of the two matches that are scheduled to be played at Eden Park in this World Cup and Weather is going to play a major role in it as it has been predicted that rain would most likely play spoilsport and disturb the play later in the evening. 

India vs Australia Toss today

The toss between Indian skipper Mithali Raj and her Australian counterpart Meg Lanning was won by the latter who decided to bowl first in overcast conditions. 

India Women vs Australia Women Eden Park Pitch Report

The Eden Park has generally remained low and slow and scoring runs hasn't been as easy on this ground as it is on other grounds of New Zealand. However, its dimensions and shape, much like a Baseball pitch, make the straighter boundaries pretty short and gives the batters a unique hitting zone and if they can execute, it brings a lot of runs.

India vs England Auckland Weather Update

Rain is expected to play spoilsport in the game between India and Australia as from 05:00 pm to 06:00 pm Local time, it is expected to rain a lot in Auckland and audiences must be ready for a reduced match. The cloud cover would be more than 90% throughout the match which begins at 06:30 am IST and 02:00 pm Local time.

India Women Playing 11

Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Mithali Raj (capt), Harmanpreet Kaur (vc), Richa Ghosh (wk), Sneh Rana, Pooja Vastrakar, Jhulan Goswami, Meghna Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad

Australia Women Playing 11

Rachael Haynes, Alyssa Healy (wk), Meg Lanning (c), Ellyse Perry, Beth Mooney, Tahlia McGrath, Ashleigh Gardner, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown

Catch all the Live Updates from the India vs Australia ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2022 match here

CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES

Auto Refresh