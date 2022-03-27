CWC 2022 India vs South Africa Live: Verma run out after Fifty, Ind 91/1
Women's World Cup 2022 live: India Women's captain Mithali Raj won the toss and decided to bat first. Shafali Verma and Mandhana have provided a great start, India are now 91/1 after 15 overs
Topics
Women Cricket World Cup | Women cricket India | India vs South Africa
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
Shafali Verma scores fifty against South Africa. Photo@BCCIWomen
IND W vs SA W Live: The Indian Women's Cricket team take on the South Africa Women's team in their seventh and last group stage match of the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2022 campaign. The match is very important for India as a win in this will get the team to the Semi-finals, the third straight semi-final in the last three ICC World events. The match at Hagley Oval, Christ Church is therefore going to be a great contest. South Africa are already through to the Semi-Finals.
CWC 2022: India vs South Africa Toss Update
India skipper Mithali Raj won the toss against her South African counterpart Sune Luus and decided to bat first on a used track so that her spinners can utilise the pitch later on.
IND W vs SA W: Pitch Report
The pitch as reported by WV Raman and Sanjay Manjrekar will stay true throughout the game and might offer some turn later on as well which would be good for the Indian spinners.
India Playing 11
Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Mithali Raj(c), Harmanpreet Kaur, Richa Ghosh(w), Pooja Vastrakar, Sneh Rana, Deepti Sharma, Meghna Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad
Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Mithali Raj(c), Harmanpreet Kaur, Richa Ghosh(w), Pooja Vastrakar, Sneh Rana, Deepti Sharma, Meghna Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad
South Africa Playing 11
Lizelle Lee, Laura Wolvaardt, Lara Goodall, Sune Luus(c), Mignon du Preez, Marizanne Kapp, Chloe Tryon, Trisha Chetty(w), Shabnim Ismail, Masabata Klaas, Ayabonga Khaka
Lizelle Lee, Laura Wolvaardt, Lara Goodall, Sune Luus(c), Mignon du Preez, Marizanne Kapp, Chloe Tryon, Trisha Chetty(w), Shabnim Ismail, Masabata Klaas, Ayabonga Khaka
Catch all the Live Updates from the India vs South Africa Women's World Cup 2022 here
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
Auto Refresh