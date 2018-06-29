World Cup 2018: Full list of Round of 16 matches, teams' consistency meters

World Cup 2018 has reached the knockout stages. After several closely-fought matches and quite a few shock results in Russia, it’s do-or-die time for the teams that have entered the Group of 16.
The first match in this stage will be played on 30 June between France and Argentina, the two star-studded teams that have so far failed to impress. The last match in this phase will be played between Colombia and England on July 3. Just eight teams will advance to the next round (quarterfinals).The teams who have qualified:
- GROUP A: Uruguay & Russia
- GROUP B: Spain & Portugal
- GROUP C: France & Denmark
- GROUP D: Croatia & Argentina
- GROUP E: Brazil & Switzerland
- GROUP F: Sweden & Mexico
- GROUP G: Belgium & England
- GROUP H: Colombia & Japan
MATCH SCHEDULE
June 30 (Saturday)
France vs Argentina: Kick off at 7:30 p.m. IST at Kazan Arena Stadium.
Consistency meter in last 5 matches
France's scorecard: WWDWWD
Argentina's scorecard: WLWDLW
Trivia: The two teams will be facing each other for the 12th time in World Cup.
Uruguay vs Portugal: Kick off at 11:30 p.m. IST at Fisht Stadium, Sochi.
Consistency meter in last 5 matches
Uruguay's scorecard: WWWWW
Portugal's scorecard: DWDWD
Trivia: This will be the first time the two teams are facing each other in a World Cup.
July 1 (Sunday)
Spain vs Russia: Kick off at 7:30 p.m. IST at Luzhniki Stadium, Moscow.
Consistency meter in last 5 matches
Spain's scorecard: DWDWD
Russia's scorecard: LWWDL
Trivia: Russia have never beaten Spain.
Croatia vs Denmark: Kick off at 11:30 p.m. IST at Nizhny Novgorod Stadium, Nizhny Novgorod.
Consistency meter in last 5 matches
Croatia's scorecard: WWWWL
Denmark's scorecard: DDWWD
Trivia: This is Croatia's second time to reach the knockout stages of the World Cup after 1998
July 2 (Monday)
Brazil vs Mexico: Kick off at 7:30 p.m. IST in Cosmos Arena, Samara.
Consistency meter in last 5 matches
Brazil's scorecard: WWDWW
Mexico's scorecard: LWWLW
Trivia: Brazil last failed to reach the quarter-finals back in 1990.
Belgium vs Japan: Kick off at 11:30 p.m. IST in Rostov Arena, Rostov-on-Don.
Consistency meter in last 5 matches
Belgium's scorecard: WWWWW
Japan's scorecard: LDWWL
Trivia: Only in 2002 (5) Japan scored more goals in a single World Cup tournament than the four they've scored so far in 2018
July 3 (Tuesday)
Sweden vs Switzerland: Kick off at 7:30 p.m. IST in Saint Petersburg Stadium.
Consistency meter in last 5 matches
Sweden's scorecard: WLWDD
Switzerland's scorecard: DWDWD
Trivia: Andreas Granqvist's goal was the first penalty scored by Sweden at the World Cup since 2002, when Henrik Larsson netted against Nigeria. (Source: OptaJoe)
Colombia vs England: Kick off at 11:30 IST in Spartak Stadium, Moscow.
Consistency meter
Colombia's scorecard: WWLDD
England's scorecard: LWWWW
Trivia: Trent Alexander-Arnold (19 years, 264 days), is only the fourth teenager to start a World Cup match for England, after Luke Shaw, Raheem Sterling and Michael Owen
The official ball of the FIFA World Cup 2018 Adidas Telstar 18