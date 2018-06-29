World Cup 2018: Full list of Round of 16 matches, teams' consistency meters

2018 has reached the knockout stages. After several closely-fought matches and quite a few shock results in Russia, it’s do-or-die time for the teams that have entered the Group of 16.

The first match in this stage will be played on 30 June between France and Argentina, the two star-studded teams that have so far failed to impress. The last match in this phase will be played between Colombia and England on July 3. Just eight teams will advance to the next round (quarterfinals).

GROUP A: Uruguay & Russia

GROUP B: Spain & Portugal

GROUP C: France & Denmark

GROUP D: Croatia & Argentina

GROUP E: Brazil & Switzerland

GROUP F: Sweden & Mexico

GROUP G: Belgium & England

GROUP H: Colombia & Japan

The teams who have qualified:

MATCH SCHEDULE



June 30 (Saturday)

France vs Argentina: Kick off at 7:30 p.m. IST at Kazan Arena Stadium.



Consistency meter in last 5 matches

France's scorecard: WWDWWD

Argentina's scorecard: WLWDLW

Trivia: The two teams will be facing each other for the 12th time in





Uruguay vs Portugal: Kick off at 11:30 p.m. IST at Fisht Stadium, Sochi.

Consistency meter in last 5 matches

Uruguay's scorecard: WWWWW

Portugal's scorecard: DWDWD

Trivia: This will be the first time the two teams are facing each other in a

July 1 (Sunday)

Spain vs Russia: Kick off at 7:30 p.m. IST at Luzhniki Stadium, Moscow.



Consistency meter in last 5 matches

Spain's scorecard: DWDWD

Russia's scorecard: LWWDL

Trivia: Russia have never beaten Spain.

Croatia vs Denmark: Kick off at 11:30 p.m. IST at Nizhny Novgorod Stadium, Nizhny Novgorod.



Consistency meter in last 5 matches

Croatia's scorecard: WWWWL

Denmark's scorecard: DDWWD

Trivia: This is Croatia's second time to reach the knockout stages of the World Cup after 1998

July 2 (Monday)

Brazil vs Mexico: Kick off at 7:30 p.m. IST in Cosmos Arena, Samara.



Consistency meter in last 5 matches

Brazil's scorecard: WWDWW

Mexico's scorecard: LWWLW

Trivia: Brazil last failed to reach the quarter-finals back in 1990.





Belgium vs Japan: Kick off at 11:30 p.m. IST in Rostov Arena, Rostov-on-Don.

Consistency meter in last 5 matches

Belgium's scorecard: WWWWW

Japan's scorecard: LDWWL



Trivia: Only in 2002 (5) Japan scored more goals in a single World Cup tournament than the four they've scored so far in 2018





July 3 (Tuesday)

Sweden vs Switzerland: Kick off at 7:30 p.m. IST in Saint Petersburg Stadium.



Consistency meter in last 5 matches

Sweden's scorecard: WLWDD

Switzerland's scorecard: DWDWD





Trivia: Andreas Granqvist's goal was the first penalty scored by Sweden at the World Cup since 2002, when Henrik Larsson netted against Nigeria. (Source: OptaJoe)

Colombia vs England: Kick off at 11:30 IST in Spartak Stadium, Moscow.



Consistency meter

Colombia's scorecard: WWLDD

England's scorecard: LWWWW



Trivia: Trent Alexander-Arnold (19 years, 264 days), is only the fourth teenager to start a World Cup match for England, after Luke Shaw, Raheem Sterling and Michael Owen





The official ball of the Adidas Telstar 18