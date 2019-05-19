World Cup 2019: How Star is dialling up excitement for advertisers, viewers

It started almost six months ago with a save-the-date digital spot and now, with a campaign that throws in all the familiar tropes about the game (impassioned fans) and host Britain (the Queen and the crown), Star India is spinning the wheels on its marketing campaign for the month-and-a-half long tournament that kicks off on May 30.

It has a total of seven regional sports channels that will broadcast the International Cricket Council (ICC) World Cup this time. And a spokesperson informs that soon there will be a lot more buzz, with fresh ads and promotions around key matches, that will ...