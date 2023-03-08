GG vs RCB Live Score, WPL 2023: Dunkley, Harleen take Gujarat to 201 in 20

Smriti Mandhan-led Women have tested defeat in both their games against Delhi Capitals Women and Mumbai Indians Women. On the other hand, Beth Mooney, who were supposed to lead the Gujarat side, got injured in the first game itself. She could not bat in that game which her team lost by 143 runs.

GG vs RCB Live Score, WPL 2023



In the next game, Gujarat were led by Sneh Rana and they almost pulled off a win but for Grace Harris’ magic which literally snatched away the game from Rana and her side.





Playing 11



Smriti Mandhana (c), Sophie Devine, Ellyse Perry, Heather Knight, Richa Ghosh (wk), Poonam Khemnar, Kanika Ahuja, Shreyanka Patil, Megan Schutt, Renuka Thakur Singh, Preeti Bose



Gujarat Giants Playing 11



Sabbhineni Meghana, Sophia Dunkley, Harleen Deol, Annabel Sutherland, Sushma Verma (wk), Ashleigh Gardner, Dayalan Hemalatha, Sneh Rana (c), Kim Garth, Mansi Joshi, Tanuja Kanwar

In this game though, both the teams would be looking to break the losing streak and remain in the hunt for a top-three finish on the table. Losing three in a row would dampen the chances of any side in a tournament which has only eight matches per team.

Gujarat Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, WPL 2023 Live Score Updates: Catch all the updates from the match being played at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.