GG vs RCB Live Score, WPL 2023: Dunkley, Harleen take Gujarat to 201 in 20
The Royal Challengers Bangalore would be looking to break its losing streak as it faces Gujarat Giants
Smriti Mandhan-led Royal Challengers Bangalore Women have tested defeat in both their games against Delhi Capitals Women and Mumbai Indians Women. On the other hand, Beth Mooney, who were supposed to lead the Gujarat side, got injured in the first game itself. She could not bat in that game which her team lost by 143 runs.
In the next game, Gujarat were led by Sneh Rana and they almost pulled off a win but for Grace Harris’ magic which literally snatched away the game from Rana and her side.
In this game though, both the teams would be looking to break the losing streak and remain in the hunt for a top-three finish on the table. Losing three in a row would dampen the chances of any side in a tournament which has only eight matches per team.
Royal Challengers Bangalore Playing 11
Smriti Mandhana (c), Sophie Devine, Ellyse Perry, Heather Knight, Richa Ghosh (wk), Poonam Khemnar, Kanika Ahuja, Shreyanka Patil, Megan Schutt, Renuka Thakur Singh, Preeti Bose
Gujarat Giants Playing 11
Sabbhineni Meghana, Sophia Dunkley, Harleen Deol, Annabel Sutherland, Sushma Verma (wk), Ashleigh Gardner, Dayalan Hemalatha, Sneh Rana (c), Kim Garth, Mansi Joshi, Tanuja Kanwar
