LATEST NEWS

You are here: Home » Sports » IPL Indian Premier League » News
Refresh / Auto Refresh
  New Updates refresh icon

GG vs RCB Live Score, WPL 2023: Dunkley, Harleen take Gujarat to 201 in 20

Gujarat Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Live Updates: The Royal Challengers Bangalore would be looking to break its losing streak as it faces Gujarat Giants

Topics
Women's Premier League | Royal Challengers Bangalore | T20 cricket

BS Web Team  | New Delhi 
Gujarat Giants vs UP Warriorz Live Score, WPL 2023. Photo: WPL
Gujarat Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Live Score, WPL 2023. Photo: WPL

Introduction

Smriti Mandhan-led Royal Challengers Bangalore Women have tested defeat in both their games against Delhi Capitals Women and Mumbai Indians Women. On the other hand, Beth Mooney, who were supposed to lead the Gujarat side, got injured in the first game itself. She could not bat in that game which her team lost by 143 runs.
READ MORE

Key Events