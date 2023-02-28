WPL 2023 team analysis: Gujarat Giants count to on all-round abilities

The Women’s Premier League (WPL) will see Gujarat Giants fight it out against four other teams as they look to mirror their male counterparts who won their inaugural league title in their first-ever outing in the (IPL) itself in 2022. We take a look at the strengths and weaknesses of the women’s team as they look to stake a claim at the title.

Gujarat Giants Squad for WPL 2023

Ash Gardner, Sneh Rana, Beth Mooney, Georgia Wareham, Annabel Sutherland, Sophia Dunkley, Deandra Dottin, Hurley Gala, Sushma Verma, Tanuja Kanwar, Harleen Deol, Ashwani Kumari, S Meghana, Mansi Joshi, D Hemalatha, Monica Patel, Parunika Sisodia, Shabnam Shakil

Probable Playing 11

Beth Mooney (c), Sabbineni Meghana, Sophia Dunkley, Harleen Deol, Ashleigh Gardner, Sneh Rana, Mansi Joshi, Dayalan Hemalatha, Annabel Sutherland, Hurley Gala, Monica Patel

Strengths: Quality all-rounders

The strength of the Gujarat side is the presence of quality all-rounders in their side. The likes of Ashleigh Gardners, who was awarded player of the series in the recently concluded Women’s T20 World Cup 2023, and India's Sneh Rana bolster the team’s strength. Alongside them, Sophia Dunkley and Harleen Deol could roll over their arm as well.

Weaknesses: Lacking quality Indian stars

None of the Indian players who were part of the T20 World Cup playing eleven set up in most of the matches has been bought by the Gujarat Giants. Notebly, only four foreigners play in the XI in a game. Therefore, it is the Indian players who form the backbone of any team and hence their presence in the playing 11 in great numbers is a must.

What could win them the league?

The Giants could win the league only if they are able to utilise the abilities of their Indian stars well. Rana, Gardner, Mooney and Dunkley will have to share the maximum load no doubt, but others including Hemalatha, Hurley Gala and Monica Patel would have to be encouraged as well.