WPL 2023 team analysis: Lanning-led Delhi Capitals ready to create history

-
ALSO READ
WPL auction: Smriti Mandhana goes to Royal Challengers for Rs 3.4 cr
WPL 2023 auction today: All you need to know about first such bidding ever
Women's Entrepreneurship Day: 5 women who are breaking the glass ceiling
Shafali Verma: The Woman in Blue brands will likely be watching closely
Women's T20 World Cup: India fail again, lose to AUS by 5 runs in semifinal
-
The Women’s Premier League )WPL) is finally here and the inaugural season would begin on March 04, 2023. The five teams are Delhi Capitals, Gujarat Giants, Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bangalore and UP Warriorz. We take a look at all teams' strengths and weaknesses and what could make them win the title. The first team is Delhi Capitals.
Delhi Capitals Squad for WPL 2023
Meg Lanning, Alice Capsey, Shikha Pandey, Jess Jonassen, Laura Harris, Radha Yadav, Minnu Mani, Taniya Bhatia, Poonam Yadav, Sneha Deepthi, Arundhati Reddy, Titas Sadhu, Jasia Akhter, Tara Norris, Aparna Mondal, Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Marizanne Kapp
Probable Playing 11
Alice Capsey, Shafali Verma, Meg Lanning (c), Jemimah Rodriguez, Marizanne Kapp, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Shikha Pandey, Radha Yadav, Poonam Yadav, Jess Jonassen, Titas Sadhu
Strengths: Presence of world-renowned batters in the lineup
The strength of the Capitals is their batting unit with the presence of the likes of Alice Capsey, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodriguez and Meg Lanning. All of them are proven talents with the bat in the shortest format and thus make a good case for themselves in the top order.
Marizanne Kapp and Shikha Pandey alongside Taniya Bhatia could be late-order bloomers with the bat, though Kapp is a world-renowned hitter of the cricket ball.
Weaknesses: Highly dependent upon few players in bowling
The Capitals' bowling lineup looks a bit weak in the sense that they are dependent upon the spin trio of Radha Yadav, Jess Jonassesn and Poonam Yadav, none of whom are considered great in the shortest format of the game. The pace bowlers in the form of Under-19-star Titas Sadhu, Shikha Pandey and Marizanne Kapp are formidable no doubt. But none so far could be considered match-winners.
What could win them the league?
For Delhi Capitals to win the WPL, their bowling lineup must click. Apart from that Shafali Verma giving 30-40 quick runs at the top and the likes of Rodriguez and Meg Lanning capitalising on it and Kapp finishing the innings would make it a perfect game for the team.
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Tue, February 28 2023. 17:15 IST