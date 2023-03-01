Viacom18 launches WPL's "Naam Hoga Tera Har Zubaan Par" campaign

"Naam Hoga Tera Har Zubaan Par", the inaugural Women's Premier League (WPL) campaign, has been kicked off by Viacom18, the league's exclusive broadcast and digital partner. The TV commercial has a celebratory tone and announces the arrival of daring women cricketers who will make a name for themselves during the WPL and inspire the next generation of cricket fans.

Conceptualised by Ogilvy, the “Naam Hoga Tera Har Zubaan Par” campaign celebrates the tenacity, grit, and perseverance of every girl who wants to conquer new grounds through cricket. The upbeat rap song conveys the new energy of the WPL and the anticipation of preparing the nation's next sports superstars.

The 360-degree campaign, currently running on all of Viacom18's digital platforms and network channels, will target a number of traditional and digital touchpoints with consumers.

What do officials have to say about the Women’s Premier League’s campaign?

Viacom18 Sports spokesperson said: “We conceptualised “Naam Hoga Tera Har Zubaan Par” with the awareness of the league's potential and the mark its inaugural campaign will leave behind. Our campaign is an ode to that vision and our first step in that direction.

We are committed to long-term growth of the WPL into the largest women's sports league in the world.”