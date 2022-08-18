- Solar-powered civilisation is the future, says Elon Musk in a tweet
ZIM vs IND 1st ODI Live Updates: Zimbabwe look to impress mighty Indians
Zimbabwe vs India 1st ODI Live Updates: The Indian team led by KL Rahul, who is back in competitive cricket after two months of injury hiatus, will play hosts Zimbabwe in the first ODI at Harare
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
KL Rahul ready to captain in the India vs Zimbabwe series. Photo: @ZimCricketv
ZIM vs IND 1st ODI LIVE
An India series always brings sponsorship for the host nation. And along with that comes an opportunity for the players from the home team to get noticed by the craziest cricket fans in the world. If a player performs well against India, he is bound to get noticed by the franchises of the richest cricket league in the world- the Indian Premier League. So it is not just the financial gain, but an overall improvement in how cricket is looked upon in Zimbabwe that the country is eyeing.
Possible playing elevens of both the teams
The Indian team would look to include both Deepak Chahar and KL Rahul in the playing eleven as they are coming back from injuries, but are more than important parts of the team’s future endeavours. Deepak Hooda and Shikhar Dhawan’s place in the team cannot be compromised either and hence tea team will be built around these four players. Rahul Tripathi, who got a deserving India call-up after his heroics in the IPL will most likely debut in this game too.
Also Read: ZIM vs IND 1st ODI Preview: Zimbabwe eyes gains from David-Goliath battle
For Zimbabwe, they would look to arrest their top order collapses and hope that players like Innocent Kaia and Wesley Madhevere strike a chord with Raza and their skipper Regis Chakabva to put up a good show with the bat.
India Predicted Playing XI
Shubman Gill, Shikhar Dhawan, Rahul Tripathi, KL Rahul, Sanju Samson, Deepak Hooda, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Avesh Khan, Mohammed Siraj/Deepak Chahar
Zimbabwe Predicted Playing XI
Tadiwanashe Marumani, Takudzwanashe Kaitano, Innocent Kaia, Wesley Madhevere, Sikandar Raza, Regis Chakabva (c), Tony Munyonga, Luke Jongwe, Brad Evans, Victor Nyauchi, Tanaka Chivanga
ZIM vs IND 1st ODI Pitch Report
The pitch at the Harare Sports Club has always been batting friendly with little help for the pace bowlers with the new ball early on. The batting gets easier as time passes. However, quality spin bowling can help defend totals as well.
ZIM vs IND 1st ODI: Pitch Report and weather update of Harare Sports Club
Zim vs Ind 1st ODI Harare Weather Report
The Harare weather on August 18, 2022, the match day for the first ODI will be bright and sunny with temperatures ranging between 21 degrees Celcius minimum and 27 degrees Celsius maximum for the entire 6-7 hours of play. A light breeze will be blowing across the stadium to make the stay for both the players and the audience pleasant.
ZIM vs IND 1st ODI Live Streaming
First Zimbabwe vs India ODI will begin at 12:45 pm IST on August 18, 2022. This match can be live streamed on the Sony LIV app and can also be watched Live and Exclusive on the Sony Sports Network on TV in India.
Zimbabwe vs India 1st ODI Live Updates: Catch all the updates from India’s tour of Zimbabwe with the first match today at the Harare Sports Club
