ZIM vs IND 1st ODI: Pitch Report and weather update of Harare Sports Club

India cricket team, led by will be back in once again and the venue will once again be the Harare Sports Club in Harare where it will play the hosts in the first of the three ODIs.

The Harare Sports Club with its lush green outfield, lofty pine tree-laden square stands filled with wooden benches and grassy banks alongside two very beautiful straight pavillions gives a vintage and beautiful setting for a cricket match.

ZIM vs IND 1st ODI Pitch Report

The pitch at the Harare Sports Club has always been batting friendly with little help for the pace bowlers with the new ball early on. The batting gets easier as time passes. However, quality spin bowling can help defend totals as well.

Zim vs Ind 1st ODI Harare Weather Report

The Harare weather on August 18, 2022, the match day for the first ODI will be bright and sunny with temperatures ranging between 21 degrees Celcius minimum and 27 degrees Celsius maximum for the entire 6-7 hours of play. A light breeze will be blowing across the stadium to make the stay for both the players and the audience pleasant.



ZIM vs IND 1st ODI Live Streaming

First vs India ODI will begin at 12:45 pm IST on August 18, 2022. This match can be live streamed on the LIV app and can also be watched Live and Exclusive on the Sports Network on TV in India.

When and Where would the ZIM vs IND 1st ODI occur?

The first ODI match between India and would begin at 12:45 pm Indian Standard Time and 09:15 am Local Time on August 18, 2022, at the Harare Sports Club in Harare.

Where can people watch Zimbabwe vs India 1st ODI Live and Exclusive?

People can watch Regis Chakabva’s Zimbabwe take on Shikhar Dhawan’s India Live and Exclusive on Sports Network on Television sets. On SmartPhones and online, today’s India vs Zimbabwe match can be Live Streamed on the Sony LIV app and its website.