10.oR D2 review: Budget smartphone with 18:9 screen, 3,200 mAh battery











Amazon India, an Indian subsidiary of Amazon Inc, entered India's smartphone market with the launch of 10.oR (Tenor) brand. The e-commerce company recently launched the 10.oR D2, a successor of company's budget-centric smartphone 10.oR that was launched last year. Available at a starting price of Rs 6,999, the is also a budget offering with modern formatscreen,metallic finish body and 3,200 mAh battery.



Business Standard reviewed the on several parameters to test its overall capabilities. Here are the observations:



Design and display

Being a budget smartphone, the has a no frill design and simple built. The phone sports plastic build of metallic finish that looks plush and feel comfortable to hold and operate. The speaker grille in the phone is located at the back, that mutes the sound output when the phone is kept on table or other flat surfaces. The rest is usual, the phone sports a 3.5mm audio port on the top, microUSB charging and data transfer port on the bottom, power key and volume rocker keys on the right side and eject-able dualSIM and microSD card slot on the left side.



The D2 sports a 5.45-inch HD+ screen stretched in an 18:9 aspect ratio. The display renders satisfactory colours and the tall aspect ratio makes it suitable for multimedia consumption such as playing videos over YouTube.



Overall, there is nothing extraordinary about the design, but its built quality is definitely worth its price tag.





Performance



The 10.oR D2 is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 system-on-chip (SoC). It comes in two internal storage and RAM configurations -- 16GB/ 2GB and 32GB/3GB RAM. The phone boots Android 8.1 Oreo out of the box. It comes with Amazon apps pre-installed as bloatware, which eats up the internal storage and could not be deleted. Along with Amazon Prime Video, Prime Music and Kindle, the phone also gets the Alexa voice-assistant app.



In terms of real life performance, the phone does satisfactory job handling basic tasks such as calling, messaging and internet browsing. Other day to day instant messaging and social media apps such as WhatsApp and Facebook also run smoothly and does not show any problem.



Overall, considering the price segment it caters to, the phone does its job as a entry-level budget smartphone. However, do not expect power-packed performance to manage graphic intensive apps and games.





The D2 sports a 13-megapixel camera on the back and a 5MP selfie camera on the front. Both the camera units do well in good light, but struggles during low light conditions. The video output is satisfactory and it can go up to 1080p resolution at 30FPS, which is good. The phone also supports slow motion and time lapse videos.



Battery



Powering the 10.oR D2 is a 3,200 mAh battery that keeps it running for more than a day on regular usage.



Verdict



The 10.oR D2 is a balanced budget smartphone with no frill design and durable build. It sticks to the basics, offering value in terms of software, battery life, build quality and the screen. If you want to buy a basic, affordable smartphone the 10.or D2 serves as a decent option. The phone can be bought from online