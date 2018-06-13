100 rapidly globalising EM firms are beating competition: BCG report

Backed by increasing internet penetration and huge consumer base to drive digital products and services, and early spending on Industry 4.0 technologies, companies in emerging markets such as India, Indonesia, Mexico, Brazil and China are systematically gaining share in multiple sectors in digital economy.

According to a recent Boston Consulting Group (BCG) report on “Digital Leapfrogs”, 100 rapidly globalising companies from emerging markets, which have been termed as BCG’s 2018 Global Challengers, are rapidly getting ahead of the copetition globally using digital ...