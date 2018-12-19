66% organisations ready to switch to 5G networks by 2020, says Gartner

According to a new survey by Gartner, Inc, a majority, that is, 66 per cent of organisations have plans to use 5G by 2020. These expect 5G networks to be mainly used for Internet of Things (IoT) communications and video.

Sylvain Fabre, senior research director at Gartner, says that in terms of 5G adoption, end-user organisations have clear demands and expectations for 5G use cases but an issue they face is the lack of readiness of communications service providers (CSPs). "Their 5G networks are not available or capable enough for the needs of organisations," says Fabre. On the ...