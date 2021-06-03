76% enthusiasts say online gaming helps develop analytical skills: Report

With set to cross the 500-million user-base mark by 2022, the segment is moving beyond a pastime and is no longer a space just for entertainment but is also a way to collaborate, engage, and acquire new life-skills and in certain cases also earn money, says a report.

According to the report by All India Gaming Federation (AIGF), 76 per cent of gamers said they believe that by regularly assessing the best way to win a game, they could develop strong analytical skills. Over half of the 2,440 respondents felt that an individual could hone practical life skills with online games in the same way they would through a whole day at the workplace with reflexes, strategy and logic, and determination underlined as key skills.

“As an industry body, we believe that skills like critical thinking, creative thinking, decision making, problem solving are core to one’s growth in life and plays a critical role in this,” said Roland Landers, CEO, All India Gaming Federation.

The study shows that there are diverse reasons why individuals choose to play online games. About 26 per cent respondents believe online games act as a stress buster. While, 24 per cent respondents see them as a way to earn some money, one in seven respondents believe that can teach individuals some important skills and improve their cognitive ability. According to the data, more than half the respondents also admit that an individual can learn as many such practical life skills through online games as through a whole day in the office.

Gaming is also increasingly being viewed as a profession as well. Lockdowns and social distancing during the past year saw techies turn their hobby into a full time profession, earning Rs 5,000-45,000 per month. The future will see gaming being viewed as a serious career option, said the report.