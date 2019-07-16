A JINY to help 'Bharat' users learn mobile apps and transact online

It is rare to find anyone today who doesn’t have an uncle or aunt obsessing over WhatsApp forwards. In the present times, older people (40-plus age bracket) are about as WhatsApp-savvy as the younger generation. Same is the case with YouTube.

The relative ease with which a user can learn YouTube or WhatsApp is a major reason behind their growing popularity beyond tier-I cities, a segment where app companies are battling it out for the next level of growth. However, this is not the case with all apps. There are several like Flipkart, Hotstar, RedBus or Zomato- the top grossing ...