A new and improved UPI to make payments to merchants a seamless experience

Looking forward to that next big IPO? Soon, you could use your mobile phone to block funds for the same and even pay for the allotted shares through the unified payments interface (UPI), if the proposed revamp goes through.

Dubbed UPI 2.0, the next version of India’s flagship digital payments system is awaiting final approvals from the Reserve Bank of India. The ability to subscribe to IPOs through UPI is one of the first steps that the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) is taking to bring the payment interface in the financial markets because of its proven ...