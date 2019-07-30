A 'Shell' for Indian start-ups to solve energy challenges of the future

At a time when Royal Dutch Shell plans to become the world's biggest power company in the next 15 years and is focusing on a future after fossil fuels, the Netherlands-based firm is increasingly engaging with young energy technology companies in India.

Green propulsion systems for satellites, especially designed electric vehicles (EVs) for last-mile connectivity and battery management system which makes feasible the mass adoption of EVs, are some of the innovations developed by start-ups that the oil & gas giant is nurturing at the Shell Technology Centre Bangalore (STCB). The ...