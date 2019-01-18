A smartwatch or a fitness band? The Amazfit Pace sits somewhere in between

Just because it tells time and has a dial doesn’t make a fitness band a smartwatch. The market is flooded with fitness bands that sell for as little as Rs 900, and even less, and emulate smartwatches that can be exponentially more expensive, such as the Apple Watch Series 4 (Rs 52,900). Cashing in on the confusion, many brands have launched low-cost smartwatches, which are little more than fitness bands with dials.

Amazfit Pace, here, is a prime example. Design (3/5) Pace has a circular dial with a ceramic outer ring. The shiny finish around the 1.23-inch display ...