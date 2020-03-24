A smile at the retail store could be your facial recognition sign-off

Things like maintaining social distancing and not touching products in markets and stores unnecessarily are expected to become the new normal, even after the coronavirus situation improves.

In times like these, artificial intelligence (AI)-powered consumer experience platform Capillary Technologies is piloting a visual loyalty programme for retail stores that does away with filling up forms at the counter and replaces the process with something as innocuous as a smile. “We are running this programme as a pilot in three stores in Bengaluru and 98 out of every 100 customers have ...