A tech veteran with a mission to automate Indian enterprises with robotics

Earlier this year, Blue Prism, a UK-based robotic process automation (RPA) software firm, launched a GitHub-like community targeting global capability centres (GCCs) in India to help them run their operations more efficiently.

The man helping Blue Prism in this effort is Peter Gartenberg, an America-born top executive who has made India as his home after spending close to two decades in the country, working with global technology companies such as Siemens, Infor, SAP and Microsoft. Last December, Gartenberg joined Blue Prism to head its India operations with a mandate to help the firm ...