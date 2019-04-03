Addressing scarcity: Meghdoot makes potable water from atmospheric moisture

Rameswaram, a town on Pamban Island in Tamil Nadu, is plagued by acute water scarcity. This is due to the heat waves that constantly envelop the region along with the depletion in the groundwater levels. As a result, farmers find it difficult to grow paddy, the major crop cultivated in the region, and people are forced to buy bottled water for drinking.

Moreover, since Rameswaram is a Hindu pilgrimage site and also houses the Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam National Memorial, it sees a huge influx of tourists every year. That too adds to the heavy dependence on bottled water. One startup, Maithri ...