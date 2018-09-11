After Facebook, Reliance JioPhone gets WhatsApp; how to download, install

on September 10 announced that the instant-messaging app is now available on The app support for the phone was announced at the Reliance Industries 41st Annual General Meeting, where the company also launched the 2. Recently, the was also updated to support apps such as YouTube and Maps.

"Millions of people across India can now use private messaging on the best-in-class JioPhone across India. By designing this new app for KaiOS, we hope to expand the ability for people to communicate with anyone in India and around the world," said Chris Daniels, Vice President, in a statement.

is designed from scratch to provide simple, reliable and end-to-end encrypted mode of communication. Apart from regular instant messaging features, the app also supports photos, videos sharing and voice recording and sharing feature. Like a full-fledged app version available for Android and iOS devices, the registers through mobile number verification process.

“During this movement of connecting the unconnected, many partners came forward to strengthen the cause. One such partner who has really stood by us from the beginning is Facebook and its ecosystem. The result of one such partnership is out for the world to see today. We will be providing WhatsApp, the most used chat application in the world, on all JioPhones starting today. Jio wants to thank the Facebook and WhatsApp team for making this happen,” said Mukesh Ambani, Director, Infocomm Limited in a statement.

Here is how to download and install WhatsApp in JioPhone:

Step 1: Update phone software to latest version

Step 2: Go to app store and search WhatsApp

Step 3: Download the app

Step 4: Open the app and wait for it to connect with WhatsApp servers

Step 5: Enter your mobile number for OTP verification code

Step 6: Verify the OTP to set-up the app

Step 7: Enter your name and click on continue to use the app