JUST IN
Xiaomi launches MediaTek Helio A22-powered Redmi A1+ smartphone in India
Google passkeys for password-less future: Know what is it and how it works
Reliance Jio removes Disney+ Hotstar bundle offer from select prepaid plans
Apple's recently launched iPhone 14 Plus sales 'lower than expected
AI language models show bias against people with disabilities: Study
Samsung gets temporary approval on China chip manufacturing facilities
India's 5G technology is completely indigenous, says FM Sitharaman
Samsung, Google to offer support for each other's smart home ecosystems
Netflix announces launch of ad-supported tier plan at $6.99 on November 3
Some AirPods Pro 2 users complain of audio drift, syncing issues: Report
You are here: Home » Technology » News
Xiaomi launches MediaTek Helio A22-powered Redmi A1+ smartphone in India
Sony electronics unveils its 1st over-the-counter hearing aids in US
Business Standard

After US, Instagram brings age verification options to India: How it works

The new options enable age verification on Instagram through supported documents or recorded selfie video. In lieu of new options, the previous social vouching option has been deprecated

Topics
Instagram | Social media apps | Metaverse

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

The hearing follows reporting by the Wall Street Journal that Facebook understood the negative effects its photo-sharing app, Instagram, has on young users, including anxiety, depression and suicidal thoughts, and yet downplayed the research.
Instagram

Meta-owned social media platform Instagram on Friday announced that it is expanding the testing of new options for age verification to India. Initially limited to the US, the new options for age verification are now being tested by Instagram in Brazil too. The social media platform is planning to expand the test to the UK and the EU before the end of the year.

This new options will require users to verify their age, if they attempt to change their date of birth on Instagram from under the age of 18 to 18 or more. To verify age, Instagram users need to either upload their identity document or submit a recorded video selfie. In some countries, Instagram requires people to be at least 13 years old to sign up.

"We’re testing this so we can make sure teens and adults are in the right experience for their age group," said the company.

Instagram says users ID will be stored on its servers and will be deleted within 30 days, if users choose to verify their age by uploading ID. Alternatively, users can choose to upload a video selfie to verify their age. They will be guided by the on-screen instructions. Once the video selfie is recorded, the image will be shared with Yoti -- a company that offers privacy-preserving ways to verify age. Yoti estimates the user's age based on their facial features and shares that estimate with Instagram. Both Meta and Yoti then delete the image. The technology cannot recognise users' identity – just their age, according to Instagram.

In lieu of new options, the previous social vouching option for age verification has been deprecated.

What is Social Vouching?

Social Vouching allows users to ask mutual followers to confirm their age. The person vouching must be at least 18 years old and must not be vouching for anyone else at that time. That person will be needed to meet other Instagram safeguards too. Users have to select three people to vouch for them, the selected people will receive a request to confirm the user's age and will have to respond within three days.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Instagram

First Published: Fri, October 14 2022. 14:53 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU