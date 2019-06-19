AI to improve HR efficiency; workforce, talent management to be automated

According to Gartner, Inc., HR and recruitment leaders have begun using artificial intelligence (AI) to improve HR efficiency and enhance employee experience. Gartner, Inc. has identified the three most common use cases: In talent acquisition, voice of the employee and virtual HR assistants.

In talent acquisition, a fair number of HR leaders are interested in applying AI across areas such as talent management, HR service delivery and workforce management. Voice of the employee (VoE) analytics is the second most popular domain area attracting interest from HR leaders as they seek to improve ...