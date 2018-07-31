Airtel to launch Rs 597 plan with unlimited calls, 10 GB data for 168 days

JUST IN
In a bid to take on its rivals, telecom giant Bharti Airtel has launched a new prepaid recharge plan for users with unlimited voice calls apart from data and SMS services, according to media reports. The new recharge plan, which is not yet updated on Airtel's app, costs Rs 597 and comes with a validity period of 168 days. The new plan is bundled with several offers --- 10 GB data, unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS per day. However, this new plan will be available in select cities at launch. A user should check for availability before going for it.

Apart from that, the company will offer unlimited voice calls with no FUP restrictions. This means you can make unlimited calls on any number across India and talk as much as you want. Other telecom providers do have FUP caps.


Also, there are no restrictions on Airtel's network or national roaming.

The 10 GB data benefits for 168 days may seem less in comparison with other plans offered by the company, such as 1 GB or 2.5 GB data per day. But Airtel has clarified that the offer is especially for users who do not have much data usage but use voice calling facility heavily, according to media reports. Moreover, the free SMS limit of 100 SMS per day comes up to a total of 16,800 SMS for the period of 168 days.

Earlier, Airtel had rolled out a comparatively expensive unlimited prepaid pack priced at Rs 995. The plan offered users with 1 GB 3G/ 4G data per month (total of just 6 GB), 100 SMS messages per day and unlimited voice calls (including national roaming) with a validity of 180 days. This plan also came with zero FUP restriction.
First Published: Tue, July 31 2018. 23:31 IST

