Alcatel 3T10 review: Easy on pocket, but gives only an average performance

Unlike in case of smartphones, deciding whether to go for a budget device or shell out heavily on a safe premium one is not always easy when you are out in the market for a tablet. But there have come a few promising but inexpensive in recent times, making the choice somewhat easier for users. The 3T10 is one such tablet.

Priced at Rs 11,999, this 10-inch tablet comes with a Bluetooth speaker that also acts as the charging stand. When used separately, the tablet's dual speakers with 5W drivers give a considerable output. Also, the speaker has a 2000mAh battery that lasts 4-5 hours on full charge.

This tablet runs on Android 9.0 and has Google Assistant pre-installed on it. Its 10-inch IPS display with an 800 x 1200 resolution leaves thick bezels around it. We found the display to be a bit dull, but that did not cause much hassle while reading mails, social media posts, or even streaming videos from Netflix or Amazon Prime. But we would advise you not to expect too much. Also, reading anything on its screen in sunlight would not be easy.

Bluetooth speaker stand

The 3T10’s rear panel is made of plastic but is solid enough for everyday use.

usually do not have a great camera, and the 3T10 is no exception. Its 2-megapixel rear camera and 2-megapixel selfie camera offer little to talk about.

The tablet’s MediaTek Quad Core processor is paired with 2GB RAM and 16GB of internal storage, which can be expanded to up to 128GB using a microSD card. The 4,080mAh battery drains easily if you stream videos. However, the battery output is decent when the usage is restricted to accessing social media and e-mails and reading e-books.

Alcatel 3T10 mounted on a Bluetooth keyoard

There is also the provision to use a 4G SIM card for making voice calls.

The tablet weighs 440 gm, so it's easy to carry and fits easily into small sling bags. But you can trust it to endure rough usage. Also, you can connect a Bluetooth keyboard to it for easier typing.

Verdict

Considering its configurations, we did not expect the Alcatel 3T10 to be a great performer, but it was not a big disappointment. The plus is that it is easy on your pocket, so if you want to own tablet for accessing mails and doing a fair bit of lightweight work, without shelling out too much, this might be the device for you.