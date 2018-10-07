Amazon, Flipkart festive season sale: Top five deals on premium smartphones

Festive season is around the corner, and like every year, global e-commerce giant and home-grown e-commerce portal are hosting their biggest sale (Big Billion Day sale and Great Indian Festival, respectively) starting from October 10. Before the sale, however, both the e-commerce players have already unveiled the upcoming deals, which includes discounted prices, exchange offers, bank offers and no cost EMIs. While most of the deals are applicable on budget and midrange smartphones, premium devices such as OnePlus 6, Samsung Galaxy S9, Asus Zenfone 5Z, etc. would also be a part of sale deals.

Here are deals on five premium smartphones to look out for during upcoming sale

OnePlus 6

This Amazon-exclusive smartphone was launched earlier this year in three RAM and storage configurations. Priced at Rs 34,999 for the base model with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage, the OnePlus 6 would be available at a discounted price of Rs 29,999 – Rs 5,000 less than the original price. As a part of festive sale offer, would also be offering one-time screen replacement add-on worth Rs 12,000, along with several exchange offer and no cost EMI.

Samsung Galaxy S9

This flagship smartphone from the Galaxy S-series was also launched earlier this year at Rs 62,500. During the festive sale offer, would be offering flat Rs 19,510 discount, which brings down the effective cost of this smartphone to Rs 42,990. Amazon is also offering Rs 3,000 addition exchange value discount, along with nine months no cost EMI.

Asus Zenfone 5Z

This Flipkart-exclusive smartphone was launched in three RAM and storage configurations – 6GB/64GB, 6GB/128GB and 8GB/256GB – at Rs 29,999, Rs 32,999 and Rs 36,999, respectively. In the festive sale, all three variants would get an upfront discount of Rs 5,000, which would bring down the effective cost of all three variants to to Rs 24,999, Rs 27,999 and Rs 31,999. is also offering 10 per cent instant discount to HDFC card holders, along with no cost EMI, mobile protection at Rs 399 and assured buyback value of 50 per cent, if exchanged within eight months, at Rs 199. As a part of sale offers, the company is also offering additional exchange value of Rs 3,000 on OnePlus devices.

Honor 10

This Flipkart-exclusive smartphone with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage would be available at a discounted price of Rs 24,999, down from the original selling price of Rs 32,999.

Samsung Galaxy S8

This Samsung’s yesteryear flagship would be available at discounted price of Rs 29,990 exclusively on Though one generation old, this smartphone is the only premium device that would be available in sale to feature water and dust resistance IP68 rating, wireless charging support and curved quadHD+ resolution screen.