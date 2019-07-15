Amazon Prime Day sale begins today: The best deals and what's on offer

E-commerce giant Amazon has launched Prime Day sale for its Prime customers. The sale on the website will last for 2 days, beginning July 15. According to the website, over 1,000 products across the categories have been launched. For early access to the special deals, Amazon is allowing Echo device owners to shop with Alexa starting today. Simply ask, "Alexa, what are my deals?" to know the best deals across categories, the official release notes.

Amazon has provided various coupons. These discount coupons are available across categories. Buyers can collect the coupons and avail of the discount at checkout. More than 33,000 coupons are available for customers.

Amazon has listed a range of products and offered discounts on them as well. Home appliances, electronics, home decor, and several other categories have various launches and discounted products. In the mobile segment, several new launches are lined up. OnePlus 7 is available on the website priced at Rs 32,999. Also, Oppo F11 Pro is being launched for Rs 23,990.

iPhone is heavily discounted on the website. iPhone Xs Max is being sold for Rs 1,04,900. iPhone XS is priced at Rs 94,900, while iPhone XR can be bought for Rs 49,999. Mi A2, with original price of Rs 17,499, is coming at Rs 9,999. Samsung Galaxy M20 is available at Rs 9,990.

In electronics, high-quality Sennheiser, Boat, and other headphones and earphones brands are heavily discounted. Seagate hard drives and, printers of various brands, soundbars, smartwatches, CCTV cameras, DSLRs are available in affordable ranges. Gaming laptops of top brands are ranged between Rs 47,990 and Rs 139,990.

New collection of various fashion brands are there on the website. The fashion products range is available on various categories, with new launches in kids section. The offers extend to accessories as well.

Home appliances and kitchen appliances are discounted to woo the buyers.

Many deals also have an exchange option and no-cost EMI as well. Deals on various credit, debit cards are also available.