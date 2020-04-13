Apple books new coronavirus domain name after Google collaboration

has booked a domain name called AppleCoronavirus.com, after the iPhone maker and last week announced a joint effort to enable the use of Bluetooth to help agencies reduce the spread of

The record's domain information lists Inc. as the registrant organisation.

The registrar is CSC Corporate Domains, a firm that protects for large corporations, and is used by for its domain name registrations, reports Mac Rumors.

"The new record indicates that Apple took possession of the domain name on Friday". The domain does not currently point to an active website.





Apple and are launching a comprehensive solution that includes application programming interfaces (APIs) and operating system-level technology to assist in enabling contact tracing.

The tech giants will release APIs in May that enable interoperability between Android and iOS devices using apps from public health authorities.

These official apps will be available for users to download via their respective app stores.



"In the coming months, Apple and will work to enable a broader Bluetooth-based contact tracing platform by building this functionality into the underlying platforms," the companies informed.

Since Covid-19 can be transmitted through close proximity to affected individuals, public health officials have identified contact tracing as a valuable tool to help contain its spread.

Apple has already launched a Covid-19 website and app with a screening tool and other information about the new pandemic.