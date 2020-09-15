Apple 'Time Flies' event: How to watch livestream, what to expect, and more

American technology giant is hosting a virtual event on Tuesday where it is expected to announce upgrades to its products and services. Historically, the company’s September keynote event has been about its and Watch series line-ups. This year, however, the company is likely to bring upgrades to two of its vital hardware lines — the Watch Series and iPad — beyond the iPhones. That said, let’s take a look at what should be expected and how to livestream the Apple event:

Apple Event: What to expect

Series 6

At the event, the Cupertino, California-based technology company is expected to upgrade its Watch Series line-up, likely to be called the Series 6. The smartwatch could bring improvements with regard to performance and functionality. It might be powered by a faster processor for performance gains and improved user interface (WatchOS). As for features, the Watch is expected to get a sensor to monitor blood oxygen saturation, commonly referred to as SpO2. The Watch is likely to come in two sizes (40 mm and 44 mm) and two connectivity variants (WiFi and WiFi + LTE).

Besides the Watch Series 6, the company could also unveil its first affordable Watch, likely to be named the Watch SE.

Air

Apple is also expected to upgrade its midrange tablet, the iPad Air, with seasonal upgrades. The upgraded iPad Air would still remain cheaper than the iPad Pro but bring some of the latter’s more premium features. The iPad Air is expected to feature a bigger screen than the current one. Moreover, Apple might add second-generation Apple Pencil support.

Apple One

On the services side, Apple is expected to debut a single-subscription-based bundle service, which might include the Apple TV+, News+, Arcade and Music. Details of the Apple One service are thin right now, but the product is expected to be similar to the Amazon Prime subscription that gives customers access to all Amazon services at a fixed subscription cost.

Apple Event: How to watch livestream

The Apple event will begin at 10:30 pm (IST). The event footage would livestream on Apple Events page available on the company’s web portal. The livestream will also be available on YouTube. You can watch the event live from the video embedded below.