Apple iOS 16.2 Beta: How to enable Airtel 5G Plus, Jio True 5G on iPhones

With the iOS 16.2 beta update, supported iPhone users on Airtel and Jio networks can now experience 5G in cities where the network providers have launched the service

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

iOS 13, Apple iOS
Apple iOS

Apple on November 9 released the iOS 16.2 beta for developers. The software update enables 5G on supported iPhones with support for both standalone and non-standalone 5G networks. While the final version or commercial version of the iOS 16.2 is slated to roll out in December, enthusiasts can experience 5G by downloading and installing the Apple Beta software on iPhone. Below are the steps to enable Airtel 5G Plus and Jio True 5G on iPhones:

Steps to download and install the public beta software update

Step 1: From iOS device, go to beta.apple.com/profile to download the configuration profile

Step 2: After downloading the configuration profile, go to Settings – General – Software Update

Step 3: Tap on software update to check for update available in beta

Step 4: If the update is available, click on download

Note: It is recommended to back up data and files before installing the beta versions of iOS using Finder service.

Steps to activate 5G network on iPhone

Step 1: Go to Settings and click on Mobile Data

Step 2: Tap on Mobile Data Options, then tap on Voice & Data

Step 3: Inside Voice & Data, there are three options - 4G On, 5G On and 5G Auto

Step 4: Either select 5G On or 5G Auto to enjoy 5G service

Note: While the 5G On will lock you to the 5G network, Auto mode will let you dynamically switch between the 4G and 5G network based on availability.

First Published: Fri, November 11 2022. 12:05 IST

