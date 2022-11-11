Apple iOS 16.2 Beta: How to enable Airtel 5G Plus, Jio True 5G on iPhones

-
ALSO READ
Apple iPhones on iOS 16 beta to get 5G next week: How-to get beta software
Apple releases iOS 16.2 developer beta with 5G network support for iPhones
Apple to release iOS 16 today: India timing, compatible iPhones, and more
iOS 16: Personalised lock screen to Messages, what's new in Apple iPhone OS
Apple iOS 16.0.3 update for iPhones fixes bugs, updates security: Know more
-
Apple on November 9 released the iOS 16.2 beta for developers. The software update enables 5G on supported iPhones with support for both standalone and non-standalone 5G networks. While the final version or commercial version of the iOS 16.2 is slated to roll out in December, enthusiasts can experience 5G by downloading and installing the Apple Beta software on iPhone. Below are the steps to enable Airtel 5G Plus and Jio True 5G on iPhones:
Steps to download and install the public beta software update
Step 1: From iOS device, go to beta.apple.com/profile to download the configuration profile
Step 2: After downloading the configuration profile, go to Settings – General – Software Update
Step 3: Tap on software update to check for update available in beta
Step 4: If the update is available, click on download
Note: It is recommended to back up data and files before installing the beta versions of iOS using Finder service.
Steps to activate 5G network on iPhone
Step 1: Go to Settings and click on Mobile Data
Step 2: Tap on Mobile Data Options, then tap on Voice & Data
Step 3: Inside Voice & Data, there are three options - 4G On, 5G On and 5G Auto
Step 4: Either select 5G On or 5G Auto to enjoy 5G service
Note: While the 5G On will lock you to the 5G network, Auto mode will let you dynamically switch between the 4G and 5G network based on availability.
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Fri, November 11 2022. 12:05 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU