Apple iPhone 13 gets same day India, global launch: Check details here

Apple Inc, which unveiled its new phone on Tuesday, is launching the iPhone 13 for the first time in India simultaneously with its top markets such as the US, China, the UK, UAE, Germany, Australia and others. In earlier years, the India launch used to happen three to four weeks after the global launch.

The move is a clear reflection of India’s growing importance, despite the fact that it accounts for less than 1 per cent of Apple’s total sales. India has already become an alternative global base for manufacturing and exports, hitherto dominated by China. To make them ...