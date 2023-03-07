Apple launches iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus in yellow colour: Details here

JUST IN
Topics
iPhone | Apple Inc | Apple iPhone

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

iPhone 14 series colour range
iPhone 14 series colour range

Apple on Tuesday introduced yellow colour variant of its iPhone 14 line, expanding the colour options to six – midnight, starlight, product red, blue, purple, and yellow. It is just the new colour model with no changes otherwise. Like other colours, the yellow colour model of the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus are offered in 128GB, 256GB and 512GB storage choices with price starting at Rs 79,990 and Rs 89,990, respectively.

In India, the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus in yellow colour will be available for pre-order from Friday (March 10) with availability starting from Tuesday (March 14). Besides the new colour option, Apple introduces new silicone cases for the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus in canary yellow, olive, sky, and iris colours.

The iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus are powered by an enhanced version of Apple’s A15 Bionic chip. These smartphones are incremental upgrade over the predecessor with imaging-related changes as most significant upgrades. The iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus gets an improved rear camera system and front camera with autofocus. The cameras are powered by Apple’s Photonic Engine for up to 2x improved imaging performance over the predecessors.

First Published: Tue, March 07 2023. 20:10 IST

