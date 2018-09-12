JUST IN
You are here: Home » Technology » Launches

Tim Cook to unveil new iPhone models today: Here's what to expect
Business Standard

Apple event: From iPhone with big screen to MacBook; get live updates here

Apple is expected to announce the launch of the iPhone 2018 range of smartphone, widely being referred to as iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max and iPhone 9, along with the iPad Pro, MacBook and Series 4 Watch

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Apple event

For the first time, Apple event will also livestream on Twitter. Join us September 12 at 10 a.m. PDT to watch the #AppleEvent live on Twitter. Tap ❤️ below and we’ll send you updates on event day. pic.twitter.com/i9mGHTKhvu — Apple (@Apple) September 10, 2018

Cupertino, US-based technology giant Apple is hosting an event at its Apple Park, officially known as the Steve Job Campus, at 10:30 PM (IST). At the event, the company is expected to announce the launch of the iPhone 2018 range of smartphone, widely being referred to as iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max and iPhone 9, along with the iPad Pro, MacBook and Apple Watch Series 4. The company is also expected to make an announcement with regard to iOS 12 and Apple TVOS.

The iPhone XS is reported to have a 5.8-inch OLED screen, similar to the iPhone X. The iPhone XS Max could feature a mammoth 6.5-inch OLED screen, and the iPhone 9 is likely to be the cheapest iPhone 2018 model with a 6.1-inch LCD screen. Some reports have suggested that the iPhone 9 would be called the iPhone XC, but the product’s final name, price and availability in India would be confirmed only during the Apple iPhone launch event today.


Apple event livestream

The Apple event will be livestreamed on the company’s official global web portal and can be viewed on an iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch using Safari browser on the iOS 10 or later versions of the operating system. Mac users can watch the live webcast on Safari running the macOS Sierra 10.12 or a later operating system. Desktop and notebook users on Windows 10 can watch the live telecast using the Microsoft Edge browser. The live webcast will also be streamed on Apple TV via AirPlay but will require an Apple TV (2nd generation or later) with the latest Apple TV software or tvOS. Other platforms may also be able to access the stream using recent versions of Chrome or Firefox (MSE, H.264, and AAC required).

CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES

First Published: Wed, September 12 2018. 18:46 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

Apple event: From iPhone with big screen to MacBook; get live updates here

Apple is expected to announce the launch of the iPhone 2018 range of smartphone, widely being referred to as iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max and iPhone 9, along with the iPad Pro, MacBook and Series 4 Watch

Cupertino, US-based technology giant Apple is hosting an event at its Apple Park, officially known as the Steve Job Campus, at 10:30 PM (IST). At the event, the company is expected to announce the launch of the iPhone 2018 range of smartphone, widely being referred to as iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max and iPhone 9, along with the iPad Pro, MacBook and Apple Watch Series 4. The company is also expected to make an announcement with regard to iOS 12 and Apple TVOS.

The iPhone XS is reported to have a 5.8-inch OLED screen, similar to the iPhone X. The iPhone XS Max could feature a mammoth 6.5-inch OLED screen, and the iPhone 9 is likely to be the cheapest iPhone 2018 model with a 6.1-inch LCD screen. Some reports have suggested that the iPhone 9 would be called the iPhone XC, but the product’s final name, price and availability in India would be confirmed only during the Apple iPhone launch event today.

Apple event livestream

The Apple event will be livestreamed on the company’s official global web portal and can be viewed on an iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch using Safari browser on the iOS 10 or later versions of the operating system. Mac users can watch the live webcast on Safari running the macOS Sierra 10.12 or a later operating system. Desktop and notebook users on Windows 10 can watch the live telecast using the Microsoft Edge browser. The live webcast will also be streamed on Apple TV via AirPlay but will require an Apple TV (2nd generation or later) with the latest Apple TV software or tvOS. Other platforms may also be able to access the stream using recent versions of Chrome or Firefox (MSE, H.264, and AAC required).

image
Business Standard
177 22