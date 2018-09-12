Apple event: From iPhone with big screen to MacBook; get live updates here

Apple is expected to announce the launch of the iPhone 2018 range of smartphone, widely being referred to as iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max and iPhone 9, along with the iPad Pro, MacBook and Series 4 Watch

Cupertino, US-based technology giant is hosting an event at its Park, officially known as the Steve Job Campus, at 10:30 PM (IST). At the event, the company is expected to announce the launch of the iPhone 2018 range of smartphone, widely being referred to as iPhone XS, Max and iPhone 9, along with the iPad Pro, MacBook and Watch Series 4. The company is also expected to make an announcement with regard to iOS 12 and Apple TVOS.



The is reported to have a 5.8-inch OLED screen, similar to the iPhone X. The Max could feature a mammoth 6.5-inch OLED screen, and the is likely to be the cheapest iPhone 2018 model with a 6.1-inch LCD screen. Some reports have suggested that the would be called the iPhone XC, but the product’s final name, price and availability in India would be confirmed only during the event today.



livestream



The will be livestreamed on the company’s official global web portal and can be viewed on an iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch using Safari browser on the iOS 10 or later versions of the operating system. Mac users can watch the live webcast on Safari running the macOS Sierra 10.12 or a later operating system. Desktop and notebook users on Windows 10 can watch the live telecast using the Microsoft Edge browser. The live webcast will also be streamed on Apple TV via AirPlay but will require an Apple TV (2nd generation or later) with the latest Apple TV software or tvOS. Other platforms may also be able to access the stream using recent versions of Chrome or Firefox (MSE, H.264, and AAC required).

BS Web Team