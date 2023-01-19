Apple offers cashback, no-cost EMI on iPhones, iPads, AirPods Pro, and more

American technology giant on Thursday announced instant savings through cashback offers and no-interest equated monthly instalment scheme on its products. Available on Store Online, the offers include instant savings of up to Rs 10,000 on selected products with HDFC Bank credit cards. Besides, there is no-interest EMI scheme of up to 6 months and exchange bonus of Rs 5,000 available on select products, including iPhones. Below are the products wise offer details:



iPhones 14 series



The iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro model are eligible for Rs 7,000 instant cashback on HDFC Bank credit card transactions. Besides, is offering up to Rs 5,000 exchange bonus on trade-in value – if you exchange an eligible iPhone towards the purchase of a new one. The iPhone 14 series is eligible for no-interest EMI for up to six months.

iPads



With HDFC Bank credit card, consumers can avail Rs 3,000 instant cashback on the iPad 10th generation; Rs 4,000 on the iPad Air; and Rs 5,000 on the iPad Pro (12.90inch). All three iPads are eligible for no-interest EMI for up to six months.

MacBook



The MacBook Air M2 and MacBook Pro 13-inch are eligible for Rs 10,000 instant cashback on payments made through HDFC Bank credit card. Besides, there is a no-interest EMI of up to six month available for both the models.

Apple Watch



The Ultra and Watch Series 8 are eligible for instant cashback of Rs 5,000 and Rs 4,000 with HDFC Bank credit card. No-interest EMI of up to six months is available on both the Watches.

AirPods



The AirPods Pro (second gen) are available with Rs 2,000 instant cashback offer on HDFC Credit card. No-interest EMI of up to six months applies on the AirPods Pro too.