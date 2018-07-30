Apple's iOS 12 to allow DND-compliant apps, firm ends stand-off with Trai

The face-off between Apple and the telecom regulator could end soon, with the company ready with an alternative solution, said a government source. The company has sent a note to the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) that its new iOS 12, expected to hit the market soon, will make it possible for developers to create apps which will comply with the Indian regulations of Do Not Disturb (DND).

