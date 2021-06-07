Apple's WWDC 2021: Watch keynote livestream, what to expect, and more

Apple’s WWDC (Worldwide Developer Conference) 2021 is set to kickstart today, June 7. Like last year, the event will be held virtually owing to the coronavirus pandemic. For the uninitiated, the WWDC is Apple’s annual developer-focused event where the American technology giant announces development with regard to its software and services on day one, followed by sessions with developers to bring them on-board the development process. That said, Apple is likely to unveil the next iteration of its operating systems for iPhone, iPad, Watch, TV, Mac, etc. Besides, there are chances that the company would unveil a new line-up of its MacBook Pro model at the event.

WWDC 2021: Keynote livestream timing, how to watch online in India

The WWDC 2021 will begin with keynote from Apple’s CEO Tim Cook that will stream live from Apple’s campus in California, America on June 7 at 10 am (PDT). In India, the WWDC 2021 keynote will start at 10:30 pm (IST) and it will livestream on Apple website, Apple TV app, and Apple Developer app. The event will also livestream on Google’s YouTube at Apple official channel.

WWDC 2021: What to expect

Like the previous iterations of the WWDC, the 2021 developer event is likely to see the announcements around Apple’s operating system for its hardware lines. The Cupertino-based technology company is expected to announce the iOS 15 for iPhone series, iPadOS 15 for iPad series, macOS 12 for Mac series, watchOS 8 for Watch series, and tvOS 15 for TV series.

iOS 15

Privacy has been at the core of Apple’s operating system for iPhone, and the next iteration of the iOS is expected to get further boost with regard to device safety and user privacy. Besides, the iOS 15 is expected to bring a redesigned notification screen and upgraded iMessage service – according to a news report in Bloomberg.

iPadOS 15

The next iteration of operating system for iPad is expected to bring support for applications, which have so far been restricted to Apple Mac PC line-up. Besides, there will be changes in the user interface elements to make it look modern an in-line with the PC line-up.

macOS 12

The macOS Big Sur, announced last year, was a holistic upgrade and its successor is expected to bring enhanced functionality to the already potent operating system. Though the upgrades are expected to be incremental, together they are expected to bring major reforms in the way the OS functions.

Others OSes

Apple is also expected to refresh its operating system for Watch series and TV series. The updates coming with watchOS 8 would throw light on the successor of the Watch Series 6. The tvOS 15, on the other hand, is expected to bring changes to make the most from the new Apple TV 4K hardware, which was announced recently.