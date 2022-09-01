Apple September 7 event: What to expect besides iPhone 14 launch

US tech giant will unveil a new range of iPhones, the 14 series, at the September 7 event. Inc will hold the 'Far Out' event virtually this year too, and the live recording will be streamed from Park.

While Apple is expected to unveil the new lineup of the 14 series at the event next week, as it has every September since 2012, people can also expect many other launches from the US company, including a new range of Apple Watches, and the latest version of AirPods.

Here's what all Apple can launch on Sept 7 besides 14:

Apple Watch

At the 'Far Out' event, Apple will likely unveil 8 new versions of its watch. While Series 7 last year got a slightly larger screen, the watch was not redesigned significantly. The look and feel of the device have remained mostly the same since 2014.

However, people can expect more evolution in the this year. The US tech giant is planning to introduce a body temperature sensor in the new devices, including the Apple Watch, a feature that can help people with fertility and sleep tracking, a report by the Wall Street Journal said.

Apple can also announce a new 'Pro' model for watch series 8, which will have a bigger screen and better durable finish.

AirPods Pro

While Apple AirPods have been getting updates, Apple has not released the higher-end models since its launch in 2019. Apple is expected to launch AirPods Pro this year, which will be introduced with a significant redesign, will have lossless audio, and moreover, it will not feature the iconic clicking stem.

iPad

Apple can introduce a new model of iPads next week, including an M2 iPad Pro model. However, many also speculated that Apple can host another event before the holidays, where the new model of iPad will be introduced and the new Mac, which will feature the latest chips.

AR/VR headset

While there is no confirmation, but Apple could introduce AR/VR headsets as the company has applied for trademarks including, “Reality One,” “Reality Pro” and “Reality Processor.” Apple has also reportedly shown off a version of its headset to shareholders.